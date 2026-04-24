Talon Rolls Out Programmatic Platform ATLAS in the Irish Market

Talon, the world’s leading independent Out of Home (OOH) agency, announces the Irish launch of ATLAS_, it’s intelligent OOH platform, bringing more precision and accountability to how brands plan and activate OOH in Ireland.

Already live and established in the US and UK, ATLAS_ is built specifically for OOH and connects programmatic activation with audience-first intelligence and real-time responsiveness. The Irish launch includes ATLAS_ Insights, Talon’s audience capability.

According to Talon, ATLAS_ Insights (formerly Zone) provides a deeper understanding of real-world audience behaviour, “using privacy-safe, aggregated data to inform smarter planning, better screen selection and more effective targeting. This insight underpins ATLAS’ programmatic approach, enabling campaigns to respond to audiences, environments and real-world conditions.”

“Programmatic OOH itself isn’t new — what’s new in Ireland is ATLAS, Talon’s proprietary platform, bringing our audience intelligence, planning and activation into one connected ecosystem,” said Eoin Carroll, programmatic lead at Talon. “By launching our own platform, ATLAS gives brands greater clarity, integration and control, while still being led by expert judgement.”

Carrol said that as part of Talon’s global product roadmap, future developments to the ATLAS_ umbrella, including AI-accelerated planning via ATLAS_ Planner and creative execution capabilities via ATLAS_ studio will continue to evolve over time.