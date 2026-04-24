RTÉ Pitches €459,000 World Cup Sponsorship Packages as Demand Builds Ahead of 2026 Tournament

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in the USA, Canada and Mexico in seven weeks time, RTÉ is hoping the tournament will be kind to its coffers as it plans to broadcast all 104 matches live across RTÉ Television and the RTÉ Player.

As part of the commercial countdown, RTE has unveiled an extensive advertising offering for the tournament , centred on high-impact sponsorship packages and premium in-game integrations, as brands compete for visibility around one of the biggest global sporting events.

Positioning the tournament as a “landmark” media event, RTÉ is emphasising scale, reach and cultural relevance, with its commercial strategy built primarily around integrated packages rather than standalone spot buys.

Not surprisingly, high-value sponsorship packages lead the market. At the top end, RTÉ’s offering is anchored by a suite of premium packages tied to key in-game moments and studio programming.

The most expensive option, the Hydration Break Package, is priced at €459,000 and delivers 64 spots across a mix of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 matches.

Other flagship packages include a Whistle Break Package ( €442,000) which is already sold out, Half-Time Package ( €340,000), In/Out Match Packages (€212,500) and Studio/In/Out Programme Package (€136,000)

Each of these premium package provides advertisers with consistent presence across the tournament, combining scale with contextual relevance around key moments such as half-time analysis, match transitions and live gameplay interruptions.

RTÉ has also segmented inventory across four tiers of matches, with Tier 1 fixtures—featuring top teams and knockout stages—commanding the highest demand.

All Tier 1 packages are already sold out, including half-time, in/out match and whistle break formats, indicating strong early uptake from advertisers seeking association with the tournament’s most-watched games.

Mid-tier and lower-tier packages remain available at reduced price points, offering brands a range of entry options while maintaining tournament-wide presence.

The pricing strategy is supported by performance data from the 2022 World Cup, where RTÉ delivered a TV reach of 3.3 million individuals (74% of the population), alongside 8.5 million streams on RTÉ Player across live, catch-up and highlights.

Alongside TV packages, RTÉ Player inventory is also available on a CPM basis, with run-of-tournament campaigns priced between €55 and €65 CPM, delivering up to 1.09m impressions depending on spend.

A finals-only digital package is also available at a €100 CPM, reflecting the premium associated with the latter stages of the tournament.

While RTÉ is banking of the bigger packages to boost revenues, it is also offering offering individual spot buys across match tiers and formats.

Tier 1 spot prices (excluding finals stages) include €14,000 for a half-time slot and €8,750 for in/out match placements, rising to €25,000 and €15,625 respectively for the final.

Quarter-final and semi-final pricing also commands a premium, with half-time spots reaching €14,500 and €15,500 respectively.

At the lower end, Tier 3 and Tier 4 matches provide more accessible entry points, with half-time spots priced at €4,500 and €1,800 respectively, while hydration break placements range from €6,075 to €2,430.