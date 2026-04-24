Bloom Rolls Out New ‘Nitrate Free’ Campaign for Brady Family Ham

The Kildare-based Brady Family Ham has launched a new national campaign to support the introduction of its ”Made Without Nitrites” range.

Created in partnership with Bloom Advertising, the campaign is running across OOH, POS, radio and social and reflects growing consumer demand for greater choice, including options with simpler ingredient lists and additives like nitrates.

At the heart of the campaign is the line “Puuuuure tasty” – a distinctive and playful expression that puts taste front and centre in a uniquely Brady Family tone of voice. The creative approach focuses on the product itself, heroing the appetite appeal of Brady Family Ham alongside clear messaging around its made without nitrates.

Mairead Golden, marketing director at O’Brien Fine Foods, said: “Consumer preferences are evolving, with more people looking for additional options when it comes to their food choices. Our new Made Without Nitrites range is one way we are responding to that demand. Importantly, we’ve achieved this without compromising on the great taste that people expect from Brady Family, and this campaign brings that message to life in a clear and engaging way.”

Niamh Breen, marketing manager at O’Brien Fine Foods, added: “We wanted to create a campaign that reflects both where the category is going and what makes Brady Family Ham special. ‘Puuuuure tasty’ captures that perfectly – it’s rooted in taste, but delivered with a personality that feels fresh, modern and true to the brand across OOH, in-store, radio and social.”

“In a category shaped by changing consumer expectations, it’s important that brands don’t just follow trends, but express them in a way that’s distinctive. ‘Puuuuure tasty’ gives Brady Family Ham a clear, ownable voice – one that celebrates the product while reinforcing its relevance in today’s market,” added Jennifer Monks, client services director, Bloom.