Publicis Dublin’s Peter Dobbyn Flies the Sole Irish Judging Flag at Cannes

With the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity set to take place in late June, just one Irish judge – Peter Dobbyn, Publicis Dublin- will take part in the judging process this year.

Dobbyn, creative director with the agency, will be part of the awading jury for the Outdoor Lions at this year’s event in the south of France.

No stranger to Cannes, Dobbyn has been a leading light within the agency in recent years and part of the team which saw Publicis Dublin bag five Cannes Lions in 2025, including three silver and two bronze awards for its work with Heineken Ireland. In 2024, Publicis Dublin also scooped eight award at Canne, including four gold and four silver.