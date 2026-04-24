Ardmore Group Campaign Highlights the Benefits of Being Seen

The Belfast-based Ardmore has rolled out a new campaign for the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland called “Be Bright, Be Seen,” as part of its wider RoadWise Up initiative.

The campaign is running across TV, OOH, roadside as well as six sheet and bus rears.

The campaign explores one simple truth: being seen on roads can make all the difference and features Harry, a small hedgehog who makes his way home across a dark road. Aware of the possible ramifications of not being visible on a dark road at night, Harry chooses to be seen.

Chris Lyttle, group creative director at Ardmore Group, said: “We wanted to tell a simple story in a way people would feel. The less you explain it, the more it stays with you.”

Credits:

Client: Department for Infrastructure (NI)

Creative: Ardmore Group

Group Creative Director: Chris Lyttle

Director: Jim Magee

Creative: Mia Minnis

Animator: Callum McCarthy

Strategic Business Director: Paul James

Account Director: Emma Addison

Account Manager: Matthew Donnelly

Strategist: Alex Thompson

Production: flickerpix

Producer: Johnny Schumann

Modelling, Texture, Rigging: Jamie Mills

Animator: Cain Henderson

Sound Design: Steve Cookman

Compositor: Nathan Mateer

DOP: Carl Quinn

1st AC: Mike Lockhart

Gaffer: Kevin Heatherington

Spark: Lee Lovett

Production Assistants: Sarah Cowden / Michelle Lyness