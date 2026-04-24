Ardmore Group Campaign Highlights the Benefits of Being Seen

The Belfast-based Ardmore has rolled out a new campaign for the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland called “Be Bright, Be Seen,” as part of its wider RoadWise Up initiative.
The campaign is running across TV, OOH, roadside as well as six sheet and bus rears.
The campaign explores one simple truth: being seen on roads can make all the difference and features Harry, a small hedgehog who makes his way home across a dark road. Aware of the possible ramifications of not being visible on a dark road at night, Harry chooses to be seen.
Chris Lyttle, group creative director at Ardmore Group, said: “We wanted to tell a simple story in a way people would feel. The less you explain it, the more it stays with you.”
Credits:
Client: Department for Infrastructure (NI)
Creative: Ardmore Group
Group Creative Director: Chris Lyttle
Director: Jim Magee
Creative: Mia Minnis
Animator: Callum McCarthy
Strategic Business Director: Paul James
Account Director: Emma Addison
Account Manager: Matthew Donnelly
Strategist: Alex Thompson
Production: flickerpix
Producer: Johnny Schumann
Modelling, Texture, Rigging: Jamie Mills
Animator: Cain Henderson
Sound Design: Steve Cookman
Compositor: Nathan Mateer
DOP: Carl Quinn
1st AC: Mike Lockhart
Gaffer: Kevin Heatherington
Spark: Lee Lovett
Production Assistants: Sarah Cowden / Michelle Lyness