Digital Audio Revenues Continue to Rise in Q 1 According to Radiocentre Ireland

Digital Audio Revenues Continue to Rise in Q 1 According to Radiocentre...

Digital audio revenues continue to grow in double digits with the latest figures from Radiocentre Ireland showing that they increased by 29.8% in Q1 2026 to hit €2.1m.

The latest figures continue to highlight “continued momentum in online listening and multi-platform audio consumption.”

The figures, however, only reflect revenue generated by Irish radio operators and excludes the big digital audio platforms like Spotify.

For the wider audio sector, the Radiocentre figures show that total revenues for Q1 amounted to €39.8m million, remaining flat year-on-year.

Within this, spot advertising revenue (radio commercials) totalled €30.4m, a decline of 2.5% but branded content, including sponsorships, partnerships and branded content, rose by 4.3% to €7.3m.

The Radiocentre figures show that revenue from media agencies totalled €28.6m million, flat for the period, while direct advertiser revenue reached €11.2m, up 0.1%.

According to Ciarán Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland: “Despite a challenging global economic backdrop, it is encouraging to see a resilient performance from the Irish radio sector in Q1. The standout story is the continued acceleration of digital audio revenue, reflecting strong growth in online listening and multi-platform consumption. Radio content continues to deliver powerful audience reach, connecting with people

wherever they are — whether on smart speakers, mobile, in-car or via FM at home.

At a time when brand safety and consumer trust are under increasing scrutiny across

parts of the digital ecosystem, radio and digital audio stand apart. As regulated,

accountable and trusted media, they provide a high-quality environment where

brands can connect with audiences with confidence — reinforcing the enduring value

of trusted media in a rapidly evolving landscape.”