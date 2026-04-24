VMTV’s Colette Fitzpatrick Returns to Host Media Awards 2026

Virgin Media Television’s news anchor Colette Fitzpatrick has been confirmed as the MC on the night for the Media Awards which will take place in the Mansion House in Dublin on May 7. In addition Virgin Media Television is to return as Platinum partner of the 2026 Media Awards for a second consecutive year.

The Media Awards recognise and showcase the very best in strategic and creative thinking across Ireland’s media industry, while also celebrating the individuals whose talent, innovation and dedication play a vital role in its continued success.

Commenting on her role as MC for the second year, Colette said: “I’m delighted to be returning as MC for the 2026 Media Awards, I’m looking forward to a fantastic evening celebrating the very best our industry has to offer.

Tara Moran, Director of Commercial at Virgin Media Television said: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Media Awards as Platinum Partner for 2026. The event plays an important role in bringing the industry together and recognising the high standard of innovation and creativity that is rife in the sector. It’s great to be involved again this year and to support a platform that highlights both emerging and established talent across the sector.