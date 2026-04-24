Bluebird Care Turns to OOH For New Recruitment Campaign

Bluebird Care, in partnership with Out of Home media agency Talon and Buymedia, has launched a nationwide recruitment campaign designed to attract new talent across a range of care and operational roles throughout Ireland.

The campaign launched on April 20 and will run in two phases, with a second wave beginning on May 18. Each burst will run for two weeks, ensuring strong national visibility and sustained reach during key recruitment periods.

Built around Bluebird Care’s employer message, “Where You Belong”, the campaign highlights the people at the heart of the organisation while showcasing the wide variety of career opportunities available, from Healthcare Assistants and Care Supervisors to office-based leadership and support roles.

Phil Donnelly, head of marketing ROI at Bluebird Care Ireland, said, “We know great care starts with great people. This campaign is about reaching individuals who want meaningful work, real career progression and the opportunity to make a genuine difference in their communities. Bluebird Care offers a place where people can grow, contribute and truly belong.”

The media strategy combines a targeted mix of high impact Out of Home formats positioned across commuter routes, towns and local communities nationwide. Every execution includes a clear call to action, directing prospective candidates to bluebirdcarecareers.ie and making the journey from awareness to application simple and immediate.

Deirdre Hughes, country manager at Buymedia, said, “We are proud to support Bluebird Care on a campaign with such an important purpose. Using Buymedia’s data-driven platform, we were able to plan and activate a nationwide campaign with a high level of precision and clarity. By leveraging audience insights and intelligent media planning, the campaign is designed to ensure Bluebird Care’s message reaches the right people across key locations and communities.”

Sayali Khartadkar, Talon Ireland added: “This is a standout national campaign with a clear human message and real commercial purpose. Out-of-home media is uniquely powerful in building trust, scale and daily visibility, and this campaign ensures Bluebird Care’s recruitment message is seen in communities right across Ireland.”