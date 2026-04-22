Sky Media Introduces New AI Tool That Lets Advertisers to Create their Own Ads

Sky Media has today launched an AI-powered creative advertising tool that will help Irish SMEs to create their own TV ads.

According to Sky, the new tool will provide advertisers with access to Waymark, an AI creative studio that enables brands to instantly generate a video of how a TV ad might look. Using content from the brand’s own website, Waymark can create 10, 15, or 30-second ads in a matter of seconds, complete with script and voice-over. However, any final creative output will still require Clearcast approval, ensuring ads meet TV advertising regulations and are ready for formal sign-off.

Sky said that the new tool removes one of the last barriers to potential advertisers looking to TV to advertise: the cost and complexity of making a TV ad.

It also points out that once created, the TV ad can then be delivered to the brand’s ideal audience using Sky Media’s

targeting tools through both AdSmart from Sky (live TV) and Video on Demand,

.AJ Crinion, head of business development, Sky Media said: “TV has always set the standard for attention and trust, but the creative process can feel like a barrier for many smaller businesses. Our new AI-powered toolkit removes that barrier. It allows brands who are new to TV to create cost-effective ads, test and refine them, and launch campaigns withv real confidence in their impact.”