Bonfire Launches Irish Heart Foundation campaign

Bonfire has launched a new campaign for the Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) on behalf of Allcare, Hickey’s and McCauley Pharmacies, part of the Uniphar Group.

The campaign is called ‘Move Every Day in May’ and is running across TV, radio, OOH, digital and social. Media is being handled by Media 365.

According to the Irish Heart Foundation, approximately 10,000 people die from cardiovascular disease each year, while over 600,000 people are living with a cardiovascular condition, underlining the urgent need for awareness, prevention and support.

According to Michelle Tormey, strategic marketing & planning manager, Uniphar SC+R: “This wonderful campaign has come about through true collaboration, generosity of spirit and goodwill from all involved. We’re thrilled with how uplifting and positive it has turned out, and we’re really looking forward to driving momentum in fundraising and participation.

“Our pharmacy teams are at the heart of the communities we serve, helping over 200,000 customers annually with cardiovascular illness, so the campaign is a powerful way to bring people together for a shared purpose. We are proud to support the Irish Heart Foundation in raising vital funds whilst encouraging people to adopt healthier habits that support long‑term heart health.”