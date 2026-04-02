Forsman & Bodenfors Wins BnM Creative & Strategy Account

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin has been appointed to provide strategic and creative marketing and communications services for BnM, formerly Bord na Móna, following a competitive tender process.

The appointment sees the agency join BnM’s strategic partner framework, supporting the organisation’s evolving brand and communications strategy as it continues its transition into a renewable energy business.

Under the agreement, Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin will work across strategic brand development, communications planning and creative campaigns aimed at strengthening BnM’s reputation and articulating its role in Ireland’s energy transition.

BnM has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, shifting from a peat-based energy model to a renewable-focused business spanning wind, solar, biomass, battery storage and emerging clean technologies.

As part of the partnership, the agency will develop and launch a new creative platform in the coming months, designed to bring BnM’s transformation and future role in Ireland’s energy system to life for stakeholders, including partners, communities and employees.

“BnM is undergoing a significant transformation as we continue to expand our renewable energy portfolio and deliver critical infrastructure to support Ireland’s energy transition and economic progression,” said Elaine Negi, head of communications and engagement at BnM.

“We were impressed by Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin’s strategic thinking and creative approach and look forward to working together to develop a communications platform that brings our story and ambition to life.”

Jonathan Forrest, CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin, said BnM’s transformation represents one of the most compelling sustainability stories in Ireland.

“We’re proud to partner with the team and excited to help shape a platform that communicates the scale of their ambition and the role they are playing in powering Ireland’s future,” he said.

The win follows the agency’s recent appointment to the ESB Networks digital creative services framework, further strengthening its position as “a strategic partner for organisations operating across infrastructure, sustainability and national transformation.”