Boots Gets the Chills in New Campaign Launch by Posterplan

Boots Ireland took to the great outdoors to promote the much anticipated launch of its No 7 Prime Forever beauty product in a collaboration that involved Posterplan, EssenceMediaCom/ WPP Media and Ogilvy.

The campaign followed a week-long tease-and-reveal activation centred around a striking ice-effect build located in the busy Pembroke Square, in front of the Millpond in Dundrum Town Centre. The structure initially appeared as a large,1.8m high block of “ice” with a concealed product at its core. Positioned on the floor at the base was vinyl carrying the line “might you be interested in pausing time?” alongside a QR code for curious shoppers.

Running from April 4th – 12th, the activation unfolded in carefully timed phases and it began with the product fully encased, creating a sense of intrigue. In the days that followed, the installation gradually transformed as the “ice” appeared to melt, revealing more detail at each stage.

On April 8th, coinciding with the official launch day, the installation reached its full reveal, unveiling the product in its entirety. It has remained on display since then, with today (April 10) being the final day of the activation.

Eclipse Media was the production specialists behind the campaign while Sipit is the media owner of the site.

According to Linda Nolan, director of marketing at Boots:said: “No7 Prime Forever is built around the idea that skin can behave as if time has slowed down, so we wanted the campaign to actually demonstrate that, not just say it. Quite literally pausing time in the middle of Dundrum gave people something unexpected to stop and look at, and ideally come back to as the week went on. That’s the kind of marketing I love – where the idea and the execution are inseparable, and where a real product story does the heavy lifting.”

Julie Moran, Client Executive at Posterplan said “This was a really exciting brief to work on. OOH has a unique ability to turn a simple moment into something experiential, and this installation was a perfect example of how creative use of space can draw people in and spark real curiosity.”

Suzanne Gray at WPP Media said “From a media planning perspective, we aimed to create an unexpected and immersive moment for shoppers, and the Boots ‘pausing time’ installation achieved this beautifully. Leveraging OOH allowed us to turn a product launch into a week-long spectacle, driving curiosity and engagement. It successfully delivered a highly memorable brand experience.”