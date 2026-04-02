David Quinn Buys Back Bloom from LWA Group

Bloom Advertising is leaving the LWA Group, following the successful buyout of the majority of the agency’s shares by co-founder David Quinn.

Bloom was acquired by the LWA Group four years ago. Under the new set up Quinn will lead the Bloom team alongside managing partner Yvonne Caplice, creative director Michael Walsh and head of digital Kevin Toher. One of the original founders of Bloom, Damian Penco, left the agency after the LWA Group acquisition.

According to Quinn the decision to buy out LWA “reflects a shared belief that Bloom is best positioned to realise its next phase of growth as a fully independent agency.”

“This is a positive step for Bloom. Our time with LWA Group has been very valuable and we’re proud of what we achieved together. Now, as an independent agency once again, we have a clear opportunity to shape our own path and build even closer partnerships with our clients. In today’s uncertain environment, we firmly believe independent agencies are clearly the best placed to deliver real value and unlock new opportunities,” he said.

LWA Group, chaired by Colin Culliton, will continue to build its broader portfolio which includes TAP Creative and a shareholding in both Pluto and VAAS. The LWA Group acknowledged the strength of its partnership with Bloom, the great work done together for blue chip clients and Colin wishes the team continued success in this next chapter.

According to Quinn, Bloom will continue to operate from its existing base under Quinn’s ownership, with “a renewed focus on delivering impactful, client-focused work and expanding its capabilities as an independent agency.”