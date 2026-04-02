Heineken Targets Bank Holiday Weekends With New Nationwide Music Events

Heineken Ireland has launched Heineken GREENLIGHT, a new music platform designed to activate bank holiday weekends across the year with a series of live events in cities nationwide.

The initiative will debut in Dublin over the May bank holiday weekend, featuring more than 35 acts across 10 venues. Headlining the programme is TOMORA — a collaboration between Aurora and The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands — which will mark its first Irish performance at The Button Factory on May 1. Other acts confirmed for the Dublin line-up include Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Madra Salach and Mike Skinner of The Streets (DJ set).

Heineken GREENLIGHT will then move to Cork for the June bank holiday weekend, where Irish band Inhaler has been confirmed as the first headliner. Further details on venues and additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

According to Heineken, the platform aims to move beyond traditional large-scale festivals by creating what the brand describes as more intimate, city-based live music experiences, bringing audiences closer to artists during key social weekends.

BBC Radio 6 DJ Deb Grant, DJ Saoirse and comedian Madison Cawley have been named as campaign ambassadors. They attended the launch at a Stephen’s Green storefront in Dublin and will participate in events throughout the year, including curated experiences and collaborations linked to the programme.

Fiona Curtin, marketing director at Heineken Ireland, said the initiative reflects evolving audience expectations around live entertainment.

“Heineken has a long history of supporting music culture in Ireland, and Heineken GREENLIGHT marks an exciting evolution of that commitment,” she said. “We know Irish consumers today crave social connection and shared experiences. We’re proud to bring global and local talent into the heart of our cities, creating high-quality live music experiences that fans can connect with.”

The programme will also include an August bank holiday event in another Irish city, with details yet to be confirmed. All events will be ticketed and open to the public.