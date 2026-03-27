RTE Drives Away with Fiat as New Sponsor of The Louise Duffy Show

RTÉ has announced that Fiat is the new sponsor of The Louise Duffy Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

Brokered by WPP Media, the 12-month radio sponsorship consists of 4 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings every weekday morning, sponsor-credited promos on RTÉ Radio 1 Rising Time, Arena and Sunday with Miriam, as well as listenback and homepage sponsorship.

According to John Saunders, managing director at Fiat Ireland: “Fiat is a brand for everyone, built around accessibility, personality and everyday enjoyment, so partnering with The Louise Duffy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 felt like a perfect fit. Louise has a great connection with her audience and her warm, engaging style reaches people right across Ireland. Her programme offers the ideal platform for us to reach listeners in a way that feels authentic and open. We are delighted to begin this new sponsorship and look forward to building a strong relationship with Louise and her audience.”

“We are delighted to welcome Fiat to The Louise Duffy Show on RTÉ Radio 1. This intimate hour of great music carefully selected by Louise and shared with her listeners is an important part of our recently revamped schedule on the station and provides a great space for Fiat to reach audiences. It’s great to have them on board,” said Tara Farrell, sponsorship manager, RTÉ Radio.