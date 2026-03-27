Cadbury Doubles Down on OTB’s Men and Women’s Football Coverage

Cadbury has been announced as the official commentary partner of Off The Ball’s (OTB) coverage of the Ireland Men’s and Women’s National Football Teams.

According to This new partnership will see Cadbury integrated into some of Ireland’s most passionate football conversations across live radio, digital, social and live events, positioning the brand at the core of the build-up, in-depth analysis and authentic reaction around the international fixtures throughout 2026.

As part of the commercial agreement, which was brokered by Core, Cadbury will deepen its relationship with Off The Ball’s ‘The COYGIG Podcast’ into a wider football slate, including; The COYGIG Pod – Women’s International Football Podcast; The Green Scene – Men’s International Football Podcast and as Commentary Partner – across both men’s and women’s games, covering 11 matches in 2026

This partnership aims to inspire and encourage fans across Ireland and beyond to be “A Supporter & A Half” backing both the Irish Men’s and Women’s National Teams throughout a monumental year for Irish Football.

Speaking about the announcement, Adrian Barry, managing editor, Off The Ball said: ‘’After five hugely successful years of football partnership, we’re delighted to have extended the term and reach of OTB’s relationship with Cadbury. Our shared vision for the coverage of women’s football has seen The COYGIG Pod become the home of the national conversation around the women’s game and we’re hugely excited to bring that same support and enthusiasm to our new offering around the men’s game – The Green Scene.”

Seamus Harahan, marketing lead for Chocolate at Cadbury Ireland, added: “Since 2021, Cadbury has proudly supported the Women’s National Team, and we’re now excited to stand behind both of Ireland’s national teams as they represent the nation on the world stage. Through this partnership, Cadbury will be at the heart of the football conversation across radio, digital and social, championing the moments that bring fans together”

“This partnership is a great example of what can happen when two brands with a shared ambition come together behind something that truly matters,” added Alex Culligan, head of media sponsorship, Core Sponsorship.

Caption:1: (L-R) Adrian Barry (Managing Editor, Off The Ball), Sam Rickard (Commercial Lead, Off The Ball), Niamh Fahey (Former Republic of Ireland Footballer), Niall Deegan (Client Director, Core),Seamus Hanrahan (Marketing Lead for Chocolate at Cadbury Ireland), Glenn Whelan (Former Republic of Ireland Footballer), Alex Culligan (Head of Media Sponsorship, Core Sponsorship) and Eoin Kellet (Managing Director at Mondelez Ireland).