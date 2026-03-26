Tesco Gets Brings the Après Match Team Back to Support Republic of Ireland

Ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s big game in Prague, Tesco Ireland is celebrating the unique power of football to unite the country with a new social campaign.

Created by BBH Dublin, the campaign involved Tesco getting the Après Match trio back together for the first time in seven years to support the boys in green as a nation holds its breath once again.

According to Tesco Ireland: “In a world of hyper-personalised algorithms and busy schedules where big communal events are increasingly rare, the campaign taps into the desire in all of us to share in something bigger than ourselves – and celebrate the particular fever pitch that momentous football moments can reach.”

Après Match, once almost as famed as the teams on the pitch, are back to bring football satire into the aisles of Tesco. The campaign transforms the everyday nature of a food shop into a high-stakes, “pitchside” experience. The Après Match team, known for their uncanny impressions and sharp-tongued analysis of tournaments past, normally focusing on global superstars, are now making Irish punters the stars of the show.

According to the retailer: “Through the voices of Après Match, the campaign bridges the gap between the heroes of the past and the fans of today, ensuring even the most football-agnostic shoppers are ‘raring to go’ by kick-off.”

Rebecca Stenson, head of trade marketing at Tesco Ireland, said, “Huge cultural moments like this don’t come around every day, and at Tesco we know how important it is to lean into them to excite our shoppers. That’s why, alongside BBH Dublin, we’ve reunited Aprés Match to help fire up the fans and support the team.”

Marcos Gemal, ECD BBH Dublin, said, “We wanted to have a bit of fun ahead of Thursday night, so bringing this iconic trio back together felt right. In this case, collaboration and entertainment weren’t just buzzwords, it really was that from start to finish.”

The campaign will run on social media from 26th March in Ireland