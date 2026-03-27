Home Campaigns ESB Networks &Connelly Partners Launch New Campaign to Simplify ‘Demand Side Flexibility’

ESB Networks &Connelly Partners Launch New Campaign to Simplify ‘Demand Side Flexibility’

ESB Networks has launched a new integrated campaign with Connelly Partners to help the Irish people better understand a vital but often technical topic, Demand Side Flexibility. Demand Side Flexibility is the idea that when we use electricity matters, and by making the most of off-peak times, we can all take a little pressure off the electricity network.

The campaign is running across VOD, OOH, DOOH as well as radio and social.

“Demand Side Flexibility is a complex concept, but the solution is actually very human and simple. Our goal was to show that by making small, simple changes in our routines, we can all have a major impact on the grid. And we used a split-screen device to keep the message clear and distinctive across every format,” explains Sam Moorhead, creative director, Connelly Partners.

The creative platform uses a distinct split-screen format to demonstrate how these small, mindful changes fit seamlessly into daily life. To ensure the message reached every corner of the country, the agency developed three bespoke executions tailored specifically for home, farms, and businesses.

Credits:

Robert Coleman: Campaign & Communications Manager

Lisa Leslie: Marketing & Customer Insights Manager

Creative Directors: Sam Moorhead & Aoife Davis

Art Director: Adam Murnane

Account Director: Luiza Boerescu

Deputy MD: Jimmy Murphy

Producer: Laurie McGann

Production Company: Antidote

Director: Henry Mason

Producer: (Oscar Nominated) Andrew Freedman

Sound: Scimitar

Photography: Liam Murphy / Mark McGuinness
Sam Moorhead
Creative Director
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