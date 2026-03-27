Buymedia Partners With eir for New Dundrum Store Launch

Buymedia teamed up with eir and Talon for a recent OOH collaboration to launch the telecommunications company’s new store in Dundrum Shopping Centre in Dublin.

Dundrum Shopping Centre is one of Ireland’s busiest and most dynamic retail destinations with a high footfall environment.

“The objective was clear: make eir unmissable during the launch period and drive strong in-store engagement from day one,” said Buymedia.

“Out-of-home (OOH) media played a central role in achieving this. Our approach focused on dominating the Dundrum environment through a carefully planned and strategically layered presence,” it added.

Rather than relying on a single touchpoint, it designed a campaign that followed the “natural flow” of the shopper journey. From arrival points to high-traffic internal locations, eir’s messaging was consistently visible at key moments when consumers were most receptive.

“By leveraging premium, high-impact placements throughout the centre, the campaign ensured repeated exposure in areas with strong dwell time and continuous movement. This created a sense of scale and prominence, positioning eir as a central part of the Dundrum experience during the launch period.”

“We were delighted to work with Buymedia on yet another strategic media plan to promote and drive traffic into our new Dundrum flagship store,” said eir.

“The goal was to deliver strong brand visibility and reach, with a high-impact OOH takeover across all entrances of Dundrum Town Centre – to ensure we couldn’t be missed in such a busy retail environment. We’ve seen positive uplift across all KPIs to date and look forward to seeing the store continue to thrive. “

Buymedia added: “The consistent visibility of eir’s messaging helped build familiarity and trust, while the strategic placement ensured the brand stayed top of mind as consumers moved through the space,” Buymedia added.

“This campaign shows what’s possible when data-led planning meets high-impact environments. Through the Buymedia platform, we helped eir turn a prime retail location into a fully integrated brand experience, delivering visibility, consistency and measurable results from day one,” said Martin Wells, managing director, Buymedia.