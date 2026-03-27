New Core Research Suggests Irish Mindset is in Transition

Irish consumers are showing signs of cautious optimism, but financial pressures and uncertainty continue to shape spending behaviour, according to the latest Core Consumer Mindset and Sentiment Index for March 2026.

The report indicates a modest improvement in overall sentiment compared with earlier in the year, with more consumers expressing confidence about their personal financial outlook. However, this confidence remains fragile, with many households still grappling with the cumulative impact of inflation, higher interest rates and rising living costs.

The implications for brands are important. “March signals a key pivot point; personal well-being is on the rise, but economic and societal outlooks are deteriorating. This combination creates a psychological barrier to unlocking spend. Even consumers with stable incomes may hold back if they anticipate further volatility. Consumers may therefore be placing greater emphasis on savings, selectiveness and value-driven decisions,” said Lindsey McAteer, senior research manager, Core Research.

“Brands need to give consumers confidence that they are spending wisely by making value feel tangible. When everyday items feel more expensive, brands can win by enhancing the experience of value, not just the cost,” she added.

“The public enters April feeling personally more positive – with rises in happiness and enjoyment – but emotionally stretched by anxiety, stress and ongoing worry. This creates a mindset of ‘quiet resilience’: people feel okay in themselves but uncertain about the world around them. Brands should lean into grounded optimism, simplicity and emotional reassurance, offering small moments of joy and stability without ignoring the wider pressures consumers are navigating,” McAteer said.

The Core research also points to a stabilisation in inflation expectations. While consumers still expect prices to rise, the rate of anticipated increase has moderated, contributing to the slight uplift in sentiment. However, concerns about long-term financial security, including savings and retirement, remain elevated, according to Core.

The research also notes that “after enduring two years marked by inflationary shocks, consumers have learned to navigate the ongoing uncertainties with greater resilience. This adjustment has led many individuals to become less reactive to negative news reports unless they have a substantial and immediate impact on their daily lives. As a result, a significant portion of the population now perceives price volatility as a persistent aspect of modern life rather than an exceptional crisis.

The full report is available to download HERE