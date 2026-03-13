Out \ Look: Impactful OOH for St. Patrick’s Day

Is é Aaron Poole, Bainisteoir Léargais Mhargaíochta, PML Group, a scríobh Out \ Look na seachtaine seo

St Patrick’s Day is almost upon us once again. The theme of this year’s national St Patrick’s Festival is ROOTS, inviting people across Ireland and around the world to celebrate the people, places and stories that connect us. Running from Saturday 14 to Tuesday 17 March, the festival places Dublin at the centre of one of the country’s biggest shared cultural moments.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to line the streets of Dublin for the National St Patrick’s Day Parade, which begins at 12pm on 17 March and runs through the city centre. This year’s parade will feature 12 large-scale floats and more than 3,000 participants, bringing colour, performance and spectacle into the heart of the capital.

Travel volumes are also set to surge in the run-up to the national holiday. More than 850,000 passengers are expected to pass through Dublin Airport over the St Patrick’s Festival period, while Cork Airport is preparing for more than 53,000 passengers over the bank holiday weekend and Shannon Airport is expecting 40,000 across the same period. Many will be arriving for the festival itself, while others will be heading into the city for sport too, with Ireland taking on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 14 March in the final round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

As a national occasion with broad public resonance, St Patrick’s Day creates a powerful attention opportunity, bringing together movement, celebration and shared cultural focus. Brands are seizing that opportunity with OOH that feels timely, visible and rooted in the occasion.

The Guinness Storehouse is using that moment to position itself as a must-visit destination across the weekend, opening its doors to visitors from around the world for a celebration of modern Irish sociability and culture from 11 to 18 March. Planned by PHD and Source out of home, the campaign is designed by Dublin pop-art artist Claire Prouvost, whose work also features in installations at the venue, while the programme itself includes performances from Lyra, DUG, The Bonny Men, Niamh McCrystal and The Railway Boys across the week.

The campaign is also making smart use of the airport environment, greeting arriving passengers at Dublin Airport with high-impact messaging en route to the city. From the exit arch and flanking AerPods to wider airport digital placements, the creative positions the Storehouse not just as a visitor attraction, but as part of the city welcome for those arriving into Dublin for the festival. It is a strong example of how OOH can align with the mindset of arrival and discovery at exactly the right moment.

That same sense of seasonal energy is evident in 7UP Zero Sugar, returning with its St. Patrick’s-themed campaign that bagged an IMPACT Award for its 2025 iteration. Once again the brand has embedded a limited number of ‘Golden’ cans within the range. Consumers who find these special cans will win €700, a playful nod to the idea of ‘the luck of the Irish’.

Planned by OMD and Source out of home, the brand’s ‘We’re all up for the craic’ creative extends into a wider set of formats, including a Connolly Station underpass tunnel takeover, vinyl-wrapped tables and entrance-front domination at Dundrum Shopping Centre. The result is a campaign that leans fully into the spirit of the occasion while giving the idea strong physical presence in high-footfall environments.

McDonald’s has also returned with the Shamrock Shake, a product that has become a recognisable seasonal cue in its own right. Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the campaign adds an extra layer of local relevance through Irish-language copy, with ‘Tá sé ar ais’ appearing across digital formats as a simple but effective seasonal message.





That idea is extended through station gallery creative asking ‘What’s the Irish for milkshake?’, giving the campaign a playful linguistic hook that feels especially well judged in the lead-in to St Patrick’s Day.

There is a similarly playful reading of the season from KFC, bringing a taste of fortune to St Patrick’s Day with the second annual iteration of its ‘Bucket of Gold’ campaign. Aligning its core offering with the familiar imagery of a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, the campaign is running in proximity locations to stores in Dublin city centre and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, ensuring strong visibility in projected high-footfall environments ahead of the festival weekend. The campaign is planned by Spark Foundry and PML.

Sport is shaping the streetscape too. With Ireland facing Scotland in Dublin on the Saturday of the festival weekend, the national mood has been building around the fixture. Jersey sponsor Vodafone, planned by dentsu and PML, runs its ‘Back in Green’ creative using Outdoor to rally support ahead of the match, alongside a LIVEPOSTER-enabled dynamic ‘match week’ system that has been running continuously throughout the Six Nations tournament. Will Ireland bring the Triple Crown home in time for the national day of celebration?

Meanwhile, ahead of Ireland’s World Cup play-off campaign, Cadbury FC is also giving its familiar purple creative a greener seasonal twist. Planned by Spark Foundry and PML, the campaign brings the Republic of Ireland teams together under a shared ‘Green March’ message, the double entendre showing how OOH can amplify moments of collective support when audiences are already emotionally engaged.

With activity extending into airport departure environments as well as wider digital roadside formats, the campaign aligns neatly with the build-up to Ireland’s upcoming fixtures and the movement of supporters around the occasion.

Beyond the commercial campaigns live over St Patrick’s week itself, the wider OOH environment in the lead-in to the occasion also reflected the broader texture of the season. Aware’s Harbour2Harbour Walk, planned by Javelin and Source out of home, returns as part of the wider festival programme, promoting the 26km charity challenge that has become a familiar fixture of the day itself.

There was also a noticeable presence of Irish-language copy on the streets in the lead-in to St Patrick’s Day, reflecting the wider cultural texture of Seachtain na Gaeilge. ESB Networks, planned by dentsu and PML, ran Irish-language creative across roadside and retail digital panels, using Outdoor to communicate in a way that felt both practical and culturally grounded. The Road Safety Authority, planned by Spark Foundry and PML, also brought Irish-language messaging into the OOH environment through commuter formats, delivering a serious road safety message in everyday spaces.

The HSE, also planned by Spark Foundry and PML, added a more human and supportive presence through Irish-language Adshel creative for mychild.ie, promoting parental guidance in a way that felt calm, accessible and rooted in daily life. In contrast to the more celebratory seasonal work elsewhere on the streets, campaigns like these showed another side of relevance at this time of year, shaped not by spectacle, but by language, identity and the public-facing role Outdoor can play.

What makes this moment so valuable for OOH is not just the scale of the audience, but the nature of the occasion itself. St Patrick’s Day brings together celebration, travel, sport, community and cultural identity in a way few other dates in the calendar can. From destination brands and seasonal products to public messaging and national support, Outdoor is once again reflecting the rhythm of the streets and the mindset of the people moving through them.

That broader seasonal role for Outdoor is borne out in the research too. When consumers were asked how effective different forms of advertising are at prompting or reminding them to make purchases associated with key seasonal occasions, billboards recorded a 60% net effective score, followed by bus stops at 56%, bus sides at 52% and screens or posters in malls, shopping centres or supermarkets at 45%. It is another reminder that when audiences are moving through the real world around shared cultural moments, OOH is well placed to influence both attention and action.

With audiences moving through the real world in heightened seasonal mindsets, St Patrick’s Day continues to show exactly where OOH is strongest: visible in the moment, relevant to the occasion and effective when attention is already in motion.

Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit!