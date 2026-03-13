The Irish Marketing Podcast: Pitching But Not as We Know It

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week we delve into pitching but not as we know it.

Every year, TU Dublin organises The Pitch Perfect Competition in conjunction with the four Local Enterprise Offices in Dublin and Enterprise Ireland. Aimed at start-ups, a key part of the competition is “the pitch” to judges and in real world, potential investors and shareholders.

In the podcast, host Daryl Moorhouse talks to this year’s winner, Saor Water and its 21 year-old founder Ryan Ormonde. Soaor provides custom branded canned water to a range of companies, including event management companies, dealerships, offices and hotels. The company was founded to help brands ditch plastic and switch to a better, more sustainable option, aluminium. For his part, Ormonde featured in the Irish Independent “30 Under 30” list and was named Irish Student Entrepreneur of the Year by Enterprise Ireland. In the first two years of business, Saor sold over 70,000 cans!

During the interview, Ormonde talks about the importance of communication, pitching and how he juggles a busy college life with his business.

This week’s episode also features an interview with Eoin Tuohy, a former secondary teacher who also picked up a Pitch Perfect Award for his AI powered educational platform Examinate. Tuohy explains how Examinate works and and how Ireland’s ecosystem for start-ups has helped him grow his business.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and it is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.