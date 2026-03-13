MCCP Picks Up Research and Insights Tracking Contract from Aldi Ireland

The Dublin-based branding and strategy company MCCP has been awarded Aldi Ireland’s insights tracking programme contract, building on its strategic research and brand direction work for one of Ireland’s leading retailers.

According to MCCP, the new contract includes ongoing quantitative research and supporting insights designed to inform how Aldi’s brand strategy will be embedded across the organisation so that it will equip the retailer with the tools and intelligence needed to respond to the evolving needs of today’s Irish shopper.

“MCCP converts data to actionable insights that land across our business, informing how our campaign and strategy evolve to meet the needs of today’s shopper. The clarity and focus they bring to our business is really having an impact,” said Louise Cassidy, marketing director, Aldi Ireland.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Aldi team to deliver clear insights and strategic direction for the brand, building on the foundational work we partnered Aldi on to support the new direction,” said Olga Murphy, research and insights director, MCCP.

“Our segmentation, tracking and immersive insights inform all our brand strategy work. This win is a reflection of our integrated qual/quant/data approach aligning with our strategic and insight DNA and Aldi is a wonderful addition to our client list,” added Kay McCarthy, founder and managing director, MCCP.