Core Research Shows Ireland is Awash with Cultural Confidence and Optimism

With certain parts of the globe turning green for St Patrick’s Day over the coming days, new research from Core suggests that Ireland is experiencing a cultural resurgence driven by creative talent, heritage revival and a broad sense of pride in national identity, with most people supporting both the preservation of tradition and a more inclusive definition of what it means to be Irish.

The findings come from “The Evolving Irishness Report – Research on Identity & Culture 2026,” which has been published by Core and written by Finian Murphy and Aishling Roche, is based on a nationally representative survey of 1,000 adults conducted in February. The research concludes that Irish culture is enjoying renewed visibility at home and internationally, with strong emotional resonance among the public.

According to the research, three in five adults (60%) believe Irishness has become more visible in recent years, reflecting the growing international success of Irish musicians, actors and artists, as well as renewed interest in heritage and language.

The report situates this revival within a broader global context of political uncertainty, economic disruption and rising nationalism in many countries. Unlike more exclusionary forms of nationalism emerging elsewhere, the research suggests Ireland’s current cultural moment is characterised by openness, creativity and reinterpretation of tradition rather than attempts to return to a fixed past.

Pride and optimism

Emotionally, the cultural revival is strikingly positive. According to Core, half of adults surveyed said the resurgence in Irish culture makes them feel proud, while 47% said it makes them happy with more than a third saying it inspires them. Around 31% reported feeling optimistic about Ireland’s future as a result.

Only small minorities reported negative or indifferent reactions, suggesting the revival is broadly supported across the population.

The study Core research attributes much of the renewed confidence to Ireland’s creative sector, particularly music and film. Contemporary artists such as Fontaines D.C., CMAT and Dermot Kennedy, along with actors including Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy, were frequently cited as influential cultural figures shaping modern perceptions of Irish identity.

According to Core, creative talent is therefore acting as both a cultural ambassador abroad and a source of confidence at home, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a centre for storytelling, music and artistic innovation.

Tradition and change

Despite the sense of cultural momentum, the research highlights a nuanced public attitude toward identity.

Large majorities strongly support the preservation of traditional culture. Eighty-three percent of respondents said it was important that traditions and cultural practices do not fade away, while 82% welcomed the revival of ancient Irish stories and traditions.

At the same time, the public broadly supports a more inclusive view of national identity. For example, seven in ten people agreed that Irish identity should be open to anyone who lives in Ireland and contributes to society.

The report describes this dynamic as a balance between continuity and change. While many respondents embrace evolving interpretations of Irishness, a significant proportion also express concern about the pace of cultural change. Around 65% believe culture is changing too quickly, and nearly 70% say Ireland may have lost touch with some traditional values.

However, Core suggests that these findings reflect a society negotiating how heritage and modern identity can coexist.

Three cultural mindsets

To better understand these attitudes, Core has identified three distinct cultural cohorts.

The largest group, described as “Moderate Modernists”, represents about 48% of adults. This group generally supports cultural openness but also emphasises the need to preserve traditions and social continuity.

A second group, “Cultural Progressives,” accounting for 37% of respondents, strongly embraces a more fluid and inclusive understanding of Irish identity and tends to be younger, urban and economically secure.

The smallest group, “Identity Preservationists”, represents about 15% of the population and prioritises maintaining established traditions and cultural norms.

Importantly, the research notes that all three groups share a strong attachment to Irish culture. Their differences lie not in whether culture matters but in how it should evolve.

Participation gap

While the genuine enthusiasm for Irish culture is widespread, the research reveals a significant gap between cultural interest and participation.

Activities that are easy to access show the highest engagement levels. About two-thirds of adults listen to music by Irish artists, while more than half watch films or television shows telling Irish stories, according to Core.

However, participation declines when greater commitment is required. For example, just 28% of adults practise or learn the Irish language, and fewer engage in traditional skills such as Irish dancing or playing traditional instruments.

The Core research suggest that making cultural activities more accessible could help convert interest into deeper engagement.

Strategic value of culture

The report concludes that Ireland’s cultural resurgence carries economic as well as social significance.

Irish culture, it argues, has become a form of “cultural capital,” helping to promote tourism, creative industries and international reputation. The global visibility of Irish artists and performers is reinforcing the country’s image as culturally confident and distinctive.

For brands and institutions, the findings highlight opportunities to support and participate in this cultural momentum.

Rather than defining Irishness themselves, organisations are encouraged to champion creativity, enable participation and celebrate the interplay between heritage and contemporary culture. The research suggests that Ireland’s evolving identity is less about nostalgia and more about reinvention.

As the report concludes, culture is increasingly acting as a shared national resource — connecting communities at home while projecting a confident and creative image of Ireland abroad.

Talking about the findings of the research, Core’s lead researcher for the report says that “the current engagement with Irish identity is nuanced and, at times, paradoxical.”

“In many ways, the richness of Ireland’s heritage provides a broad canvas for artists to work from. As a result, this revival feels less about restoring the past and more about reimagining the future,” he says.

“This is a moment to invest in the evolving expression of Irishness – something valued not only at home, but increasingly around the world. We hope this report offers evidence of that renewed energy and confidence.”

He added: “In an era of often shallow or inauthentic output – AI-generated content and relentless news cycles – much of Ireland’s cultural work feels grounded in inherited values, while open to influence and exchange, delivered with a distinct sense of charm and character. US have seen a rise in more extreme forms of nationalism – ideologies rooted in protectionism, purification or a return to a perceived “true” identity – Ireland appears to be charting a different course.

“Most people in Ireland say they are not only proud of Irishness, but that it brings them joy and optimism about what lies ahead. Despite limited resources and ongoing challenges, the arts and creative sector may represent one of Ireland’s greatest returns,” he concludes.