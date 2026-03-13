Kildare Village Partners with Mediahuis on Zamparelli Podcast

Kildare Village has been announced as the new media partner for the Irish Independent’s podcast Just Between Us, a popular series hosted by broadcaster and comedian Jennifer Zamparelli that explores relationships, dating and modern life.

The partnership will see the luxury discount shopping destination integrated across multiple platforms associated with the podcast, including host-read advertising segments, digital content and print placements across Irish Independent titles.

Produced by Mediahuis, Just Between Us has built a loyal audience by tackling topics such as sex, relationships and dating with a mix of candid storytelling, expert commentary and listener contributions. The podcast aims to provide a relatable and humorous space for conversations that resonate with Irish women.

Under the new agreement, Kildare Village branding will feature through bespoke pre-roll and mid-roll host reads delivered by Zamparelli. The collaboration will also include prominent branding across the podcast’s video and social media content, alongside high-impact digital display and print advertising within Irish Independent platforms.

Victor Biffi Rosano, business director at Kildare Village, said the partnership aligns with the brand’s focus on creating memorable experiences for customers.

“We are delighted to partner with Just Between Us and the Irish Independent, a platform that sparks open, honest conversations and really connects with Irish women,” he said. “At Kildare Village, we’re passionate about creating memorable experiences, and this partnership allows us to bring that same sense of discovery and style to listeners across audio, video, social and print.”

Hughie Devine, head of sponsorship and programmatic partnerships at Mediahuis, said the collaboration reflects the growing importance of integrated partnerships across audio and digital media.“By combining Jennifer’s brilliant storytelling with Kildare Village’s premium lifestyle offering, we can deliver a highly engaging, multi-platform campaign that adds real value for our audience and for the brand,” he said.