Ardmore Spearheads Major Media Blitz For New Tourism Northern Ireland Campaign

Ardmore Group has rolled out a high-impact integrated media strategy in Ireland to support Tourism NI’s Spring 2026 campaign, targeting a key cohort of tourists that are likely to consider Northern Ireland as part of their travel plans.

Ardmore is responsible for the strategic planning and media buying for the campaign under Tourism NI’s framework arrangement while the creative for the campaign was developed by TBWA\Ireland with M&C Saatchi managing online media activity.

According to Ardmore, the campaign focuses on the “Active Maximisers” segment, a high-value demographic identified through consumer insight research as being particularly motivated by travel experiences and short-break opportunities.

The agency says the strategy moves beyond traditional demographic targeting to focus on behavioural motivations among consumers in Ireland, positioning Northern Ireland as a destination offering a number of accessible and high-energy experiences.

To enhance cultural relevance, the linear campaign is being amplified through high-profile broadcast sponsorships, including RTÉ Player’s Boxset Dramas.

The campaign also leverages popular television and streaming content through Sky VOD placements around the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, creating contextual relevance for the Banbridge-based Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

Cinema advertising forms a central component of the campaign, reflecting research that shows Active Maximisers are frequent cinema visitors. The activity runs across cinema networks nationwide and is timed to coincide with major film releases including Wuthering Heights, Peaky Blinders, and family titles such as Zootropolis 2 and The SpongeBob Movie – Search for Squarepants.

Out-of-home advertising is concentrated in Dublin, where Ardmore identified a high density of the Active Maximiser audience. The OOH strategy includes digital gallery formats in key commuter hubs such as Grand Canal Dock in Silicon Docks, alongside Transvision formats and commuter six-sheet posters. It is also supported by internal advertising across Luas, DART and Dublin Bus networks, while arterial commuter routes are targeted through digital bridges, digital 48-sheets and Digi-Poles.

In addition, radio partnerships have also been designed to align with the target audience, with Spin Weather sponsorship delivering high-frequency messaging.

Digital audio extends campaign reach through AudioXi live host reads within Today FM podcasts, ensuring exposure across Ireland’s growing podcast audience.

Meanwhile, print activity provides travel planning information tailored for Irish consumers, featuring county-by-county itineraries and value-focused travel offers. These appear in weekend newspaper editions and lifestyle magazines, supported by digital display advertising, native content and social amplification.

According to Ardmore, campaign performance will be measured through visitor numbers and Tourism NI’s 2026 Consumer Sentiment analysis.