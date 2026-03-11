Omnicom Media Group Makes Senior Management Changes

Omnicom Media Group has announced a series of senior leadership appointments across its agencies as part of a strategic restructuring aimed at strengthening client leadership and supporting future growth.

The changes see Gemma Teeling, managing director of PHD Worldwide Ireland, appointed to the newly created role of chief client officer at Omnicom Media Ireland. In her new role, the agency group says that she will “work across the group’s agencies to strengthen client partnerships and ensure that the organization’s capabilities, technology, and talent are fully aligned to deliver stronger outcomes for clients.”

Teeling has served as managing director of PHD Ireland since 2014 and is also a member of the Omnicom Media Ireland board. Her new group-level role will see her collaborate closely with agency leadership teams to support clients navigating what the company described as “an increasingly complex communications and media.

“I knew PHD was a special place from the day I joined in 2014,” Teeling said. “In my new role as chief client officer I look forward to taking an active role in our delivery for the many local and global brands within our portfolio while continuing to support our PHD clients.”

Taking over as managing director of PHD Ireland is Sinéad Manly, who currently serves as head of client and growth at Omnicom Media Ireland and previously held the role of head of client services at the agency.

Manly joined PHD eight years ago after beginning her career client-side with Mondelez. During her time at the agency she has worked across several of its largest accounts and has played a key role in developing talent and strengthening the agency’s client service capabilities.

Omnicom Media Ireland said Manly’s experience “both within the agency and on the client side has given her a strong understanding of the evolving needs of advertisers and brands.”

“We have a brilliant portfolio of clients and strong momentum in new business,” Manly said. “But above all, it is our people and the culture we have built together that matter most to me.”

The leadership changes also include Susan Daly who has been appointed managing director, following the Fiona Field’s recent decision to step down from the agency group.

Daly has been with Omnicom Media for 15 years, having begun her career in media at The Irish Times before moving into agency roles. During her tenure, she has held a number of senior positions, including account leadership roles on major client accounts and strategy director at OMD. More recently she served as group head of marketing intelligence, where she was responsible for embedding data, analytics and marketing science into the group’s client work.

“It’s both humbling and inspiring to now lead an agency that has shaped so much of my professional journey,” Daly said. “I look forward to working with our talented team and ambitious clients to drive strong results together.”

Jason Nebenzahl, CEO of Omnicom Media Ireland, said the appointments reflected the strength of talent within the organisation and its commitment to developing leaders from within.

“To be able to promote exceptional talent internally is what every business aspires to,” he said. “These appointments position our agencies strongly for the future and ensure we continue to deliver for our clients and our ambitions as a business.”