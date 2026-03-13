Ringers Helps Instill Pride in The Hardworking Heart of Dublin

Dublin Port has launched a new community-focused campaign celebrating its long-standing partnership with Stella Maris Football Club, featuring former club stars Keith Andrews and Áine O’Gorman.

The campaign forms part of Dublin Port’s wider strategic rebrand, developed by Ringers Creative, which positions the port as “The Hardworking Heart of Dublin.”

The initiative marks the rebrand of Dublin Port Stadium and the launch of the new Stella Maris jersey, with the young players receiving their new shirts during a surprise presentation attended by the two Irish international footballers.

Since it was first set up in 1943, Stella Maris has a long reputation for developing footballing talent, having produced a number of high-profile Irish players over the years including John Giles, Troy Parrott and Stephanie Roche.

During the event, young players arriving to collect their jerseys were surprised by Andrews and O’Gorman, both former Stella Maris players who went on to represent Ireland at international level.

O’Gorman began playing at Stella Maris at the age of eight and has since earned 119 caps for Ireland. She is now also known as a soccer pundit with RTÉ.

Andrews also started his career at the club before going on to play for Ireland and several Premier League teams, and is now working as a football manager.

The pair feature in an emotional film produced by The Coop, in which they speak to the next generation of players about the importance of hard work, support and community.

In the film, Andrews reflects on the significance of grassroots clubs like Stella Maris and the values they instil in young players.

Speaking about the campaign, Kathleen Healy of Ringers Creative said the partnership reflects the shared values between Dublin Port and the football club.

“It’s a privilege for the Ringers team to be able to celebrate this special Dublin Port partnership,” she said.

“Stella Maris doesn’t just produce good footballers, it is proud to produce good people. We have defined Dublin Port as the ‘Hardworking Heart of Dublin’ and once we met the Stella coaches and heard their story, it became clear they were the hardworking heart of Dublin football.”

Claire Percy, Head of External Affairs at Dublin Port, said the initiative highlights the organisation’s commitment to supporting community groups in the area surrounding the port.

“Dublin Port works with many sports, education and community groups in our immediate vicinity,” she said.

“We are delighted to build on our partnership with Stella Maris because when a child pulls on a Stella jersey, they follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest Irish footballers. And they follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest people in their community.

“They learn to believe they can achieve anything they set their mind to and become whatever they want. So we’re delighted to shine a light on this hugely positive club, based so close to Dublin Port.”

