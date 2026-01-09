Heineken 0.0 to Sponsor European Rugby Coverage on Premier Sports

With European club rugby taking centre stage this weekend, Sky Media has announced that it has partnered with Heineken 0.0 as the main sponsor of the Investec Champions Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup, both of which are broadcast by Premier Sports in Ireland.

The sponsorship runs until the final weekend in May 2026.

“We are proud to confirm Heineken 0.0 as the brand sponsor of two premium rugby competitions on Premier Sports in Ireland,” said Malcolm Murray, sales director, Sky Media. “The Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup both provide Heineken 0.0 with a fantastic opportunity to connect with Irish rugby fans during key sporting moments.”

“This partnership builds on our long-standing commitment to rugby in Ireland, and we look forward to raising a Heineken as we enjoy every thrill, heartbreak, and celebration this season,” added Dan Lee, brand manager, Heineken Ireland.

“We’re delighted to have Heineken® 0.0 as our broadcast sponsor on Premier Sports in Ireland. The brand has been an integral part of the best club rugby competition in the world over the past decades and to have them associated with our coverage is a terrific endorsement,” added Ryle Nugent, CEO, Premier Sports (Ireland & Asia).