Bonfire Unveils New Beacon CARE Fertility Campaign

Creative agency Bonfire has revealed its first work for new client, Beacon CARE Fertility, a global leader in cutting-edge IVF treatments and embryo genetic screening and part of the Beacon Medical Group.

The TV ad is underscored by a cover of the track ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’, a song made famous by Roberta Flack and composed by Ewan McColl.

The campaign focuses on baby names, with each execution tapping into the extensive list of names that Beacon CARE Fertility has helped bring to life.

Ann M. Cullen, head of marketing at Beacon CARE Fertility, said: “It was a pleasure working with Bonfire on this campaign. At Beacon CARE Fertility, we are known for combining advanced science with truly personalised care, and the team captured that balance beautifully in the video.”

Seán Hynes, founder and creative director at Bonfire, added: “We noticed that competitors were all talking about the same things: success rates and cutting-edge technology. So we strayed as far away as possible from the hard-sell approach and focused on what really matters: real-life emotion.”

The campaign launched at the start of the year, with VOD and AdSmart TV as the main drivers, alongside social and digital. Media is being handled by Buy Media.