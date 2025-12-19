Coca Cola’s AI Christmas Ad Tops Interesting Index for Q4

We’ve done our research, we’ve checked it twice and now we’re going to find out who’s memorable or forgetful, writes Bronagh O’Donovan, strategy director, The Public House.

Our favourite time of year is once again upon us. And the time when consumers love us the most. The time when we return with the final Interesting Index of 2025, to learn what festive ads have left the biggest impression on us over the past few months.

In this quarter’s edition of The Interesting Index, the kings of Christmas advertising have been dethroned as last year’s runner up claims the top spot, one non-holiday campaign manages to sneak in amongst the festivities, and some ads are just too good to move on from, as they celebrate over 20 years of annual airtime.

The top ten for this quarter leading into Christmas are:

Having had to settle for the number two spot in both previous years of our survey, Coca Cola’s ‘Holidays Are Coming’ AI Generated ad was simply too much for people to ignore this year, and finally grabs the top spot.

“Coca Cola, the Christmas ad where the truck comes into the town and Santa is there it remained with me because they used ai instead of real people”

While many of those surveyed were quick to criticise the newer production format, saying the AI approach is disappointing and not what they would want, this has actually led it to be the most remembered ad of this quarter. We wouldn’t be the first to tell you – There’s no such thing as bad publicity…

“I remember it because it was AI generated and I was really disappointed to see it had changed so much”

Sadly this year there will be no turkey for Aldi and Kevin the Carrot. Having topped the Interesting Index in previous years, they fell just short of the Christmas number one this time. However, their tried and tested formula still resonated well with consumers:

“I remember it because Kevin has been a lovable recurring character for ads for this supermarket, especially at Christmas”

Our next three spots all fell to ads that have made a return this Christmas from previous years. An Post’s latest creative work continues to utilise their 2022 Tin Man campaign, Vodafone’s Sea Swim was first produced in 2020 and continues to find success each year, and possibly most iconic of all, Guinness’ Christmas Ad has been a staple to many for over 2 decades.

“The Christmas Guinness ad, I remember because I look forward to it every year. It is very heart warming and makes you proud to be Irish”

“Vodafone. It is a father and daughter on a video call around Christmas time, It just hits home with so many people away from home at this time of year”

Research conducted by Kantar backs this result, finding that “half of top performing Christmas ads this year are repeats”

Nostalgia and familiarity are sought after at this time of year, more than any other period. Of the top ten most popular Christmas songs last year, none of them were originally released after the year 2000.

Tradition, however, often brings expectation along with it. The John Lewis annual Christmas ad was received with underwhelming results by many, who often look forward to its release each year.

“The John Lewis advert. I remember being excited to see it but was disappointed“

And what would a 2025 ad be without our old pal Roy Keane? Continuing his partnership with Sky Mobile, even he cannot remain a scrooge at this time of year.

“love these ads as they use Roy’s subtle humour & catchphrase to get the starting message across”

Finally, one advert managed to sneak in amongst the festivities while not actually being a Christmas ad. Tesco Mobile’s ‘Same But Tesco’ was once again fondly remembered by audiences, who thoroughly enjoyed both the humour and the characters.

“I saw an ad for Tesco mobile with Ted the cat being dressed up by his owner – class ad!!”

Closing off another Christmas Interesting Index, we actually see for the first time that perceptions of ads have remained the same as the previous quarter rather than spiking.

Last quarter was an exceptionally positive month however, so we will not be ringing alarm bells just yet, just some sleigh bells.

With another year of heart warming campaigns coming around, we said it last year and we will say it again; Emotional advertising is not just for Christmas. Are the signs beginning to show that this message is being heeded?

Only time will tell.

The Interesting Index – a joint initiative from The Public House, Bounce Insights and adworld.ie – is a quarterly survey conducted amongst 1,000 nationally representative respondents in Ireland. This survey was conducted in December 2025.