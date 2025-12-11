Droga5 Dublin Adds Gold European Effie to Dublin Samaritans’ Award Haul

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has continued its winning streak with “The 26th Minute” campaign by winning a Gold European Effie at the annual awards which took place in Brussels this week.

The agency picked up the Gold in Best of Europe: Media Strategy & Idea for “The 26th Minute” campaign for Dublin Samaritans.

As part of a volunteer recruitment drive, the digital audio campaign- which had a media budget of just €2,500- hyper-targeted listeners to podcasts and sports broadcasts 26 minutes into the listening experience. This is the average call length of a typical conversation between a caller and Dublin Samaritans.

The campaign began with partnerships with podcast group HeadStuff and storytelling night Seanchoíche before expanding to live concerts and radio commentary of televised football matches.

The result generated a 250% increase in volunteer applications for the charity.

When the campaign was launched, Dublin Samaritans was facing a critical shortage of volunteers, threatening its ability to maintain its 24-hour helpline service.

Apart from the Gold European Effie this week, the campaign has won a slate of other awards, including two Cannes Lions, Effie Ireland awards, three Clio Awards and a D&AD pencil.