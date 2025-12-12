Five Years Later Mrs Higgins is Still Going Strong

It was November 2020 and Covid-19 was preying on the old and the vulnerable. Partial and blanket lockdowns and working from home were still a thing while communities around the country had found a new sense of purpose and unity. We lit candles for nurses.

This new-found sense of community slowly percolated into adland but few matched the warm fuzziness captured by the TVC for Woodie’s which was rolled out in November 2020 by Rothco, now Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song.

The TV ad tells the story of an elderly woman – Mrs. Higgins – who is the matriarch of her community and is loved by her neighbours who also know her for her creaky front gate which is falling off at the hinges. As her neighbours decorate their homes for the festive season, an unexpected character fixes her gate while she is out doing her Christmas shopping, a reflection of how communities across Ireland were looking out for one another in what was a very difficult year for many, particularly the elderly.

It may be five years old and many of the people involved in the campaign’s creation have changed job titles or moved elsewhere, but as this year’s RED C’s research found, “Mrs Higgins ”continues to endure and has become a true Christmas classic. In the spirit of Christmas and in the hope that people look out for their neighbours this year, it’s our Ad of the Week.

And here is a list of the talented folk who made it all happen back in 2020.

Client: Woodie’s

Marketing and Digital Director: Suzanne Quinn

Head of Marketing: Hilda Lyon

Head of Digital Marketing and CRM: Caroline Coughlan

Agency: Rothco

Agency Producer: Conor Hamill

Executive Agency Producer: Jess Derby

Executive Creative Director: Jen Spiers

Creative Director: Shay Madden

Creative Team: Siofra Murdock, Rob Cummins, Elaine Joyce and Shay Madden

Account Director: Emily Lyons

Account Manager: Amy Harrington

Account Executive: Anna Byrne

Strategy: Joe Ronan, Shane O’Leary

Photographer: Alex Sheridan

Production Company: Butter

Director: Zak Emerson

Executive Producer: Michael Duffy

Post House: The Quarry

Sound: Will Farrell, Screen Scene

Music: David Schweitzer

Digital:Wolfgang Digital

Senior Client Lead: Beth Quigley

Deputy Head of Social: Anna Spyridopoulou

Media: Mindshare

Business Director: Peter Flanagan

Senior Account Manager: Naomi Togher

Digital Performance Manager: Iarla Duignan

Strategy Director: Stephen Power

PR agency: Lindsey Holmes Publicity

Senior Account Manager: Sorcha O’Conner

Director: Lindsey Holmes