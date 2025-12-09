The 2 Johnnies Podcast Ends 2025 on a High Note and 750,000 Weekly Listeners

New research carried out by RED C Research on behalf AudioOne, shows that the popular The 2 Johnies Podcast has an average weekly listenership of 750,000 while high levels of brand and advertiser recall were reported by those surveyed as part of the research.

AudioOne is the exclusive partner for all brand deals, host reads, and advertising on the popular Irish podcast and it commissioned RED C Research to assess the effectiveness of commercial brand partnerships on the podcast.

This latest research was carried out between October 16- 21 and included 1,012 respondents. The research was conducted using RED C’s nationally representative online omnibus survey, the RED Line.

According to the research, almost 3 in 10 adults(18+) listen to The 2 Johnnies podcast, with 12% being monthly+ listeners. The podcast has the greatest reach amongst younger 25-34s and full-time working adults, with 17% and 9% respectively listening weekly.

The research also found that the podcast has a strong, balanced listenership nationwide.

As part of the research, RED C also studied the likelihood of listeners to recall host-read ads from partner brands and their likelihood to consider purchasing these brands. These were then benchmarked against non-partner brands.

According to AudioOne host read partners that featured in the study included Sky, Lynx, Burger King, Murphys and Applegreen. Other brands that featured in the study included Virgin, Vodafone, 3, McDonalds, Supermacs, Guinness, Dove Men+Care, Sure SuperValu and Circle K.

According to the research, there was “clear positive correlation between listening frequency and brand recall, with recall higher among monthly listeners and significantly higher among weekly listeners, a trend observed for all commercial brands.”

The research also noted that “weekly listeners are almost three times more likely to recall partner brands than non-partner brands, with 22% of them recalling. 16% of monthly listeners recall partner brands, twice as many who recall compared to non-partner brands.”

In addition, the research found that “there has also been a steady progression in ad recall metrics wave-on-wave with weekly listener recall increasing from 22% to 25% and monthly listener recall for partner brands increasing from 13% to 17%. This is further evidence of the brand impact benefits of longer-term partnerships.”

The research also found that endorsement by the 2 Johnnies has a strong influence on purchase intent. “Over 43% of weekly listeners agreed that they would be likely or very likely to consider purchasing a brand endorsed by the hosts. This compares with 12% for all adults 18+,” the research noted.

According to AudioOne, the research caps off a strong week for the show with Spotify confirming The 2 Johnnies as the most listened-to show on its Podcast Charts for the last 52 consecutive weeks with an average weekly listenership of 750,000 people tuning in each week. Guests this year included Ed Sheeran, The Edge, Kingfishr while the podcast was also responsible for the infamous GAA catfish trilogy.

According to Lee Thompson, director at AudioOne:“We were very happy with the research findings. It confirmed three things: Firstly, the 2 Johnnies pod is a massive media property by any measure, and a clear leader relative to its podcast peer group. Secondly, partner brands who ran host-reads scored big uplifts in ad recall. Thirdly, the influence of the 2 Johnnies on purchase intent is clear with weekly listeners almost four times more likely to purchase from partner brands than the all-adult average.

Gavin Costello, Research Project Manager at RedC Research added: “Saliency is vital for brands, so it’s very positive to see how host-read advertising enhances brand recall among listeners, as evidenced through the clear correlation between frequency of listenership to the 2 Johnnies podcast and recall of partner brands. This, coupled with the influence of endorsement from the 2 Johnnies on purchase intent of partner brands, presents a strong case for the value of host-read ads.”