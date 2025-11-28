Public House Campaign for Pinergy Positions it as Leading Light

The Public House has created a new B2B campaign for the energy company after picking up the account earlier in 2025.

In this first B2B campaign for the company, the concept of ‘The Energy Unknown’ is harnessed to dramatize how Pinergy can help ‘turn on the lights’ for business owners.

“We wanted to set out our stall and show we’re a new force in business energy solutions. In a market full of similar messaging, delivered in similar ways, we knew we needed a bold, creative approach to stand out. The Public House was the perfect partner to help us develop a distinctive campaign that drives consideration and truly cuts through,” said David Slattery, head of marketing, Pinergy.

The campaign film, created with Donal O’Keefe at Gabha Studios, involved the CGI creation of a miniature-model world filled with representative businesses which quickly transform from dark and foreboding into bright, happy scenes, with the intervention of Pinergy.

The work continues across social media with film cutdowns, press, digital audio and radio, with the distinctive audio approach crafted by sonic branding specialists With Feeling, and Blast Audio.



According to Rob Maguire, executive creative director at The Public House: “As thousands of horror movies have taught me, there’s nothing scarier than the unknown. For business owners, Pinergy is the embodiment of ‘turning on the light’, so leaning into this approach was as much of a no-brainer as ‘Don’t go into that creepy basement’.”

Kerrie Sweeney, Managing Director “This marks our first campaign with Pinergy and it’s been a genuinely collaborative relationship. Pinergy are committed to doing work that rises above the category noise, and partnering with a client who values distinctiveness makes all the difference because as we know Boring Doesn’t Sell,” added Kerrie Sweeney, managing director, The Public House.

