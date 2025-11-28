IAB Ireland Finalises Speaker Line-up and Topics for Connect H2

With less than a week to go, IAB Ireland has finalised the speaker line-up and discussion topics for its IAB Connect H2 event which will take place on Thursday, December 4 in the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin 8.

IAB Ireland has also announced that advertisers can gain access to the event for free.

Registration begins at 8.15am and the full agenda is below:

9.00 Welcome – Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland

9.10 Fuelling the next wave of growth – Dr Daniel Knapp, Chief Economist at IAB Europe

9.40 Retail Media Revolution: the opportunity for brands, agencies and retailers – Colin Lewis, Co-Founder at Retail Media Works

10.00 Vodafone’s Path to Greener Digital Advertising – Orla Nagle, Head of Brand, Vodafone and Liam Parry, Account Director, dentsu Ireland

10.15 What drives Attention and what does this mean for Advertisers? – Amelia Wallis, Associate Director, Lumen Research

followed by a panel discussion moderated by Suzanne McElligott featuring:

Amelia Wallis, Associate Director, Lumen Research

Bren McGillicuddy, Head of Commercial Digital Strategy, Mediahuis

Florian Schadauer, Publisher Development, EMEA, Integral Ad Science

10.55 TEA / COFFEE

11.25 Mix it Up: The power of Cross-Industry Mentorship – Karl Kavanagh, Head of Digital & Publishing, Irish Sun

11.35 CTV: Where Big Screens Meet Big Opportunities – TJ Carroll, Digital Lead, Virgin Media TV

11.55 Compound Brand – discover how marketers can stand out and build brands – Sam Doyle, Head of Global Creative Scaling EMEA and APAC, Meta

12.15 From Canvas to Code: The Future of Creativity with AI – Keynote: Claire Mulhern, Head of SMB, TikTok followed by panel with:

Claire Mulhern, Head of SMB, TikTok

Mark Shanley, Creative Director, adam&eveDDB

Matt Mooney, Head of Marketing Transformation, AIB

Daniel McEvoy, Market Lead, Google

13.00 Conference Close – Lunch is available to enjoy in the hotel or ‘to-go’

Book your tickets now HERE