JNLR Appoints Nessa Carter as Executive Lead

The JNLR Management Committee has appointed Nessa Carter as the new executive lead for the Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR).

Carter has over 18 years experience in media measurement and analytics, most recently RTE’s insight and data manager where she led digital audience reporting across audio, video and online. She also oversaw first-party data governance for RTÉ Digital products and previously managed JNLR analysis for RTÉ, working closely with internal stakeholders and industry partners.

She also has extensive governance and industry experience through her roles with TAM Ireland and the EBU Measuring New Media Group.

As executive lead, she will oversee the strategic and operational delivery of the JNLR, manage the research contract, and support the continued development of Ireland’s radio audience measurement system.

“Nessa’s depth of experience across audio, digital and audience measurement makes her an outstanding addition to the JNLR. Her analytical expertise, industry knowledge and collaborative approach will play an important role in strengthening and evolving Ireland’s radio audience measurement system. We are delighted to welcome her to the role,” said Ciaran Cunningham, chair of the JNLR management committee.