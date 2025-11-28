Core Campaign Highlights the Dangers of Sharenting

The Data Protection Commission has launched a new campaign to highlight the dangers of parents posting information about their children online.

Called “Pause before you Post”, the campaign was created by Core and Spark Foundry, and calls out the harms of “sharenting” – the practice of parents sharing extensive information, images, and videos of their children on social media.

This campaign is running across cinema, TV, AV and social and aims to reach all parents of children under 18, with a compelling message about child safety.

The ad, originally filmed in Irish, was dubbed into French for Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés, the French Data Protection Authority.

“Every day, proud parents post pictures of their children on social media, oblivious to the inherent dangers. This work is a first step in highlighting the associated risks that come from strangers knowing your child’s name, as well as their date of birth and more,” says Mark Tuthill, creative director, Core.

“It’s been a wonderful partnership with the team at the Data Protection Commission, working closely together to craft a campaign with a tone that is grounded in the real world and designed to feel more like TV drama than advertising. After all, there’s nothing more dramatic and unsettling that knowing your child’s image and personal data is being exploited by strangers.”

According to Jennifer Dolan, deputy commissioner, head of children’s policy, inter-regulatory affairs, and ePrivacy prosecutions, “The simple act of parents sharing personal information, photos, or videos of their children online (“sharenting”) can unintentionally create a digital footprint, which can lead to serious risks.

“This campaign aims to raise awareness of how easily a child’s identity can be pieced together from the personal data that their parents share online — from names and ages to images, voice recordings, and everyday moments, often without realising the long-term consequences.”

“It was truly a pleasure to work with Spark Foundry and their incredible team throughout this project. From our very first meeting, there was a true meeting of the minds, and that strong collaboration carried throughout every stage of the work.”

Credits

Client: Data Protection Commission

Agency: Core Creative/Spark Foundry

Creative Directors: Mark Tuthill

Art Director: Udi Ovadia / Helena Jones

Copywriter: Mark Tuthill

Business Director: Jo Mullins

Senior Client Manager: Anthony Hughes

Agency Producers : Andrew Counihan / Aisling O’Dwyer

Managing Director: Dave Griffin

Production Company: Sweet Media

Directors: John Hayes

Producers: Andy Bradford

DOP: James Mather

Editor: Lee Hickey

Colourist: Gary Curran

Sound Design & Mix: Will Farrell (Blast Audio)

Post Production : Outer Limits / Eoghan Reidy