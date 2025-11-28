Heinken Research Shows a New Culture of Moderation Has Emerged in Irish Society

As alcohol consumption habits in Ireland continue to change, Heineken Ireland is tackling the social stigma around moderation and drinking culture in Ireland with a new report on how socialising is changing.

As the market leader in the non-alcohol category with Heineken 0.0, the company says it is focused on building and elevating the brand. Since launching Heineken 0.0 in Ireland in 2018, HEINEKEN has invested more than €30m in the alcohol-free category and now holds a market share of over 43%.

A new report and accompanying video series, Always a Choice: How Socialising is Changing in Ireland, explores how shifting consumer mindsets are reshaping social norms, and mindful enjoyment is reshaping Irish drinking habits.

The video series features three champions of moderation- Greg O’Shea, Irish Olympian; Laura Willoughby, MBE, Founder of Club Soda UK and Ali Dunworth, author of A Compendium of Irish Pints

The trio discussed a variety of moderation topics in a Dublin city centre venue and also dived into some of the data and research that makes up the Always a Choice: How Socialising is Changing in Ireland report; it can viewed HERE.

The research shows that 80% of Irish adults believe there is now greater cultural permission to say, “I’m drinking less”, compared to five years ago. In addition, 56% of people say they’ve deliberately paced themselves at recent social events while nearly one in three abstained entirely.

The data also shows that demographics experience moderation differently in a variety of social occasions. Younger adults (18–24) find it hardest to moderate on big nights out (53%) and house parties (34%), and find it easiest to moderate at funerals or wakes (only 2% find it hard).

According to Fiona Curtin, marketing director, Heineken Ireland: “Moderation is no longer a fringe movement; it’s a cultural reset and a clear trend in Ireland. Irish consumers are choosing options depending on mood, occasion, and overall lifestyle and we’re proud to champion that shift through our full portfolio. Moderation isn’t just a message – it’s a mindset that’s here to stay.”

To download the full HEINEKEN Ireland ‘Always a Choice’ report, please click HERE.