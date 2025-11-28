The Irish Marketing Podcast: The No Bullshit SEO Strategy

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

This week we caught up with Gavin Duff, director at Friday Agency and one of the speakers at the 3xe AI conference which took place in Dublin this week.

We spoke to Gavin about his No Bullshit SEO Strategy, how bad actors are giving crappy advice on Linkedin, how SEO tactics are coming full circle and whether prompt engineering could no be considered a creative category.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.