Toyota Hopes Good Things Happen with New Campaign from Javelin

Toyota Ireland has launched a new brand campaign called “Good things happen when you are relentless about better.”

Javelin has handled all the creative, strategy, planning and media and the campaign will run across all media platforms, kicking off with high profile AV spots, including The Late Late Toy Show.

According to Javelin, the campaign, “creatively reflects Toyota’s unique ‘Kaizen’ philosophy (that of continuous, never-ending, improvement) feeding into Toyota’s long-standing brand platform of Built for a Better World.”

Directed by Zak Razvi for Strange or Startling Films, the brand film centres on the dad of a bride-to-be and his efforts to write the perfect wedding speech. Over a period of time we see him sift through his memory, ruminating, writing, editing and fretting – all the time making his speech better and better.

The film, shot in Ireland, touches on themes of family and love. Through a story many of us will recognise, it creatively parallels Toyota’s relentless drive to improve, whilst celebrating their place as Ireland’s favourite car brand.

According to Zoë Bradley, head of marketing communications and corporate affairs, Toyota Ireland: “We always seek in our creative work to say things that only Toyota can say. We have always travelled our own road, believing in our process and in the excellence of our engineering, delivering better electrified choices for all.

“Our ‘Good things happen when you are relentless about better’ campaign has plenty of proof behind it,” she said.

“We’re introducing 4 new Toyota models including two electric cars – the bZ, Toyota C-HR+, the new RAV4 and the Aygo X Hybrid, (alongside our market leading Hybrid range) in the coming months and will be amplifying our powerful new million kilometre battery guarantee on Toyota electric batteries. With 41 dealers nationwide and over 50 years of heritage in Ireland, our trusted network ensures that innovation is always backed by accessibility and support. The brand film, which will form a key part of our overall campaign is a wonderfully engaging and creatively surprising way to describe our push for better in every single thing we do’.”

Scott Lawless, business director Javelin added: “We are very proud of the new campaign here at Javelin. We set out creatively to embody Toyota’s very unique brand credentials in a way that will connect and be relevant to people in Ireland. The campaign which will roll out across multiple media and digital channels was shot here in October and is a beautiful piece of film craft. Toyota believe in the power of brand advertising, investing locally to assert their leading brand position. This brand work will form a key part of our planning alongside product and tactical advertising’

Credits

Toyota Ireland: Zoë Bradley, Lauren Hennessy

Agency: Javelin

Strategic Planning: Yusuf Karimjee

Creative: Des Kavanagh, Clayton Homer, Cathal O’ Flaherty, Adrian Cosgrove

Client Management: Scott Lawless, Keifa Murray

Agency Producer: Laura Cronin

Production

Director: Zak Razvi, Strange or Startling Films

Producer: Mags Levingston and Keeva Bolger, Strange or Startling Films

Post Production: Screen Scene

Editor: Rob Hegarty, Mustard

Sound: Dean Jones, Scimitar Sound

Music: New Home by Austin Farwell. Licensed by Musicbed