Tesco Gets into the Christmas Spirit With Major OOH Drive

As part of Tesco Ireland’s Christmas campaign. Posterplan, teamed up with WPP Media, BBH Dublin to deliver a high impact nationwide festive OOH campaign.

At the heart of the six-week campaign is a special build on Wexford Street’s Golden Square where a giant 3D gingerbread man is perched atop a ladder that lights up at night.

According to Tesco, every detail of the gingerbread character has been meticulously crafted, from the textured icing trims and lifelike biscuit finish, all framing the creative message: “Joyous Gingerbread. Made with Tesco Irish butter and packed full of festive cheer”.

Beyond this hero site, the Tesco campaign is supported by a multiformat OOH nationwide strategy aimed at reaching audiences wherever they are on the build up to the big day.

Other OOH sites, including large format roadside and digital roadside, feature different Tesco Christmas products like “Magic Mocha Roulade”, “Glorious Roast Beef”, and “Not Just for Christmas Sprouts”. Meanwhile, commuter formats in rail environments, include a high-impact presence at Heuston Station with glass concourse panels, hanging banners as well as full commuter square, and comlite takeovers.

XL Media handled the production while Pzazz Media is the media owner of the Wexford Street site.

“Food is at the heart of everything we do at Tesco, and never more so than at Christmas. Our nationwide OOH campaign hopes to inspire our customers with festive recipes featuring Irish ingredients, all to be shared with family and friends this season. Our joyous gingerbread man provides a sprinkle of Christmas magic and helps feed the Christmas spirit of those who pass by,” said Eileen Murphy, brand marketing manager, Tesco Ireland.

“Christmas is all about sparking little moments of joy and OOH was the perfect canvas to bring Tesco’s festive concept to life. From the 3D gingerbread build on Wexford Street to wider OOH formats showcasing seasonal favourites, we’ve created a campaign that sparks joy but also drives engagement at every touchpoint,” added Susan Murtagh, business director, Posterplan.

“Tesco is yet again offering a helping hand to consumers this busy festive season with an array of delicious Christmas recipes. We knew OOH would be a key channel to reach consumers, providing inspiration at key moments in the run up to Christmas. Our wider multi format OOH plan is brought to life with our Gingerbread special build on Camden Street and Hueston Station takeover,” said Mark Hughes, account director, WPP Media.