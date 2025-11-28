AIB Celebrates GAA Sponsorship With New Campaign from TBWA

With the AIB All Ireland Club championship well underway, TBWA\Ireland has rolled out a new campaign for the bank as part of a “refreshed strategic focus” for its Gaelic Games sponsorship and the AIB All-Ireland Club Championships.

The campaign is running across TV, radio, out of home, print, social and digital and reaffirms the bank’s brand platform, “For the Life You’re After!.

This season marks AIB’s second as sponsor of all four codes of the AIB All-Ireland Club Championship.

“At AIB, we understand that Gaelic Games are so much more than just sport. They are a bedrock of Irish life – a powerful force built on unwavering community, fierce dedication, and a steadfast network of support that spans generations,” said Orlaith Ryan, chief customer officer, AIB.

“This understanding is the foundation of our sponsorship and long-standing support for our Gaelic Games. In this piece of work we are thrilled to showcase this deep connection, along with the pure joy that involvement in Gaelic Games brings to everyone right around Ireland.

“Our enhanced partnership with the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association is dedicated to championing that ‘lifetime of support’ found in every single club, across all four codes. The compelling story of the four sisters showcases the unbreakable bonds forged both on and off the pitch. It embodies AIB’s commitment to Gaelic Games, and our belief in nurturing these vital community structures that empower individuals and families to thrive, on and off the field,” she said.

Deirdre Waldron, TBWA\Ireland CEO said: “Working with AIB on this campaign gave us the chance to tell a story that goes far beyond traditional Gaelic Games sponsorship,” added Deirdre Waldron, CEO, TBWA\Ireland.

“We wanted to capture the real joy, belonging, and support that come with being part of a GAA club. This isn’t just a campaign — it’s AIB’s belief in the life-shaping power of Gaelic Games brought to life. The story of the sisters and St. Maurs GAA club is a brilliant example of how local clubs lift people up, help them grow, and support them as they chase ‘the life they’re after’.”

The AIB LGFA and Camogie All-Ireland Club Championship Finals will take place on the weekend of December 13th/14th, with the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Finals scheduled for January 18th in Croke Park.

