Uniflu Ad from 2007 Makes a Knockout Comeback

A campaign created by the Dublin-based agency Bonfire in 2007 has been digitally remastered and is now running across TV and VOD with the exact same script.

The campaign is for the popular Uniflu, the OTC cold and flu medication which is manufactured by Phoenix Labs.

The animation was originally produced by Brown Bag in a 3D style that was regarded as groundbreaking at the time, but predated widescreen and high-definition formats. This time around the remastering process was painstakingly managed by Andy Byron at Stylo Motion.

The original copywriter for the TVC was Bonfire co-founder Ian Doherty. Ian, who now runs a radio consultancy called Heard, said:

“I remember writing that script one afternoon, and barely a word of it was changed when it went into production. It’s hard to believe that 18 years later, that same script remains unchanged. It’s amazing to see it again in all its glory.”

Media for the campaign is being managed by dentsu.

Credits:

Agency: Bonfire

Client: Phoenix Labs

Concept: Ian Doherty and Sean Hynes

Creative Director: Sean Hynes

Account Director: Steph Coates

Animation: Brown Bag Films

Remastering: Stylo Motion