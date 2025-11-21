National Lottery Celebrates Christmas With New Campaign from Folk VML

The Irish National Lottery has rolled out its new Christmas campaign. The next chapter of the brand’s long term platform Dreams Waiting to Happen, the campaign was created in collaboration with Folk VML, OLIVER and Starcom.
The campaign was launched earlier this week and is running across TV, AV, outdoor, radio and social.
The campaign kicks off with the hero TVC called All Aboard which depicts a rural brass band and the quiet, gentle man who drives them to every rehearsal and performance until an unexpected moment of joy transforms their Christmas.
According to Anne Mulcahy, CMO, the National Lottery: “Christmas brings out generosity of spirit. It is a time when small gestures can carry real meaning. With this campaign we wanted to capture that feeling and show how that generosity can ripple outwards. Every ticket holds a little bit of that magic and possibility.”
“The National Lottery has the ability to make dreams happen overnight. A syndicate winning at Christmas makes this even more magical. Syndicates exist in communities across Ireland, and if they win it’s a shared celebration with individual dreams coming true,” added Karl Waters, chief creative officer, Folk VML.
Credits:
Client: National Lottery
Chief Marketing Officer: Anne Mulcahy
Head of Brand: Maebh Gleeson
Marketing Controller: Susan O’Shea
Senior Brand Manager: Kate Mc Manus
Brand Manager: Stephen Cleary
Senior Media Manager: Deborah Tracey
Creative Agency: Folk VML
Managing Director: Enda Kelly
Chief Creative Officer: Karl Waters
Creative Director: Jonny Cullen
Copywriter: Stephen Kelly
Senior Art Director: Conor Swanton
Account Director: Luke Mulligan
Account Manager: Ciara Ní Dhonnacha
Head of Planning: Eimear Fitzmaurice
Planning Director: Kim Comiskey
Head of Production: Michael Cullen
Senior Producer: Eric Brindley
Media Agency: Starcom
Deputy Managing Director: Aisling O Sullivan
Client Director: Ruth Barry
Senior Client Manager: Megan LaSalle
In-house Agency: OLIVER
Andy Mynes: Account Manager
Stephen Heffernan: Senior Designer
Elaine Meehan: Graphic Designer
Keith Flynn: Digital Designer