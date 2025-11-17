Online Shoppers Prefer Buying from Trusted Websites According to Research

With the countdown to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas well underway, Irish consumers still prefer to buy direct from a website rather than social media feeds when it comes to trust and security, according to new research carried out by Core Research on behalf of .ie, Ireland’s national domain registry.

The research found that 55% of consumers plan to purchase something during the forthcoming sales period, with electronics (68%) and clothing (58%) topping shopping lists. More than half (51%) say they are likely to make an impulse purchase, driven largely by price, convenience and speed.

Despite the rise of social selling on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok Shop, 76% of consumers prefer to buy from trusted websites, citing stronger protections and clearer accountability. Nearly three in five (58%) say they are more likely to purchase from a retailer using a .ie domain, pointing to enhanced trust, security and a desire to support Irish businesses.

According to David Curtin, chief executive of .ie, said consumers may enjoy the thrill of a bargain, but reassurance still matters.

“Irish consumers love a good deal, but they also value reassurance. Even the most impulsive shopper wants to know who’s behind the offer and that the business is genuine. A .ie web address signals that there is a connection to Ireland, offering transparency and accountability,” he said.

The research also highlights growing concern around online scams. One in five people in Ireland have already lost money to a scam, with an average loss of €401. Phishing is seen as the most common tactic (73%), while almost six in ten believe scams are most likely to occur on social media. Customer reviews and Google searches remain the two most common safety checks for online shoppers.

When asked who is responsible for online safety, 23% of respondents say it’s up to the individual consumer, while 27% believe government and regulators should take the lead.

Recommendations from family and friends are still the most important first source of information when shopping online. But when first, second and third choices are combined, online reviews become the leading influence (64%), overtaking personal recommendations.

Price remains the most important factor when deciding where to shop, closely followed by product quality. Delivery speed ranks third. Faster domestic delivery is a strong motivator for choosing Irish sites: 61% of shoppers say they are more likely to buy from a .ie retailer for this reason, while 45% cite trust in the domain and 33% highlight security.