The Irish Marketing Podcast: News for the Next Generation

The latest epsidode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

Are young people more media savvy than we might expect and is there a pendulum attention swing towards legacy trusted media. On this weeks pod we discuss the News for The Next Generation report released by Newsbrands recently

We asked two senior industry executives to weigh in with their thoughts. Richard Bogie – MD of News Ireland spoke about his storied history working in the publishing industry and what the report tells us about young people’s connection to trusted media in 2025

And, Chris Cashen Group Head of Strategy at WPP joined us in studio the give the planners perspective on the report and spoke about the importance of maintaining a local media ecosystem.

