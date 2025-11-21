Budget Blues Dent Consumer Confidence According to Ipsos B&A Research

A lacklustre budget leaves the public underwhelmed as we inch towards the expensive winter months, according to the latest Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

This wave of the Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 16th – 28th October 2025.

Consumer confidence has retreated in October, with a net rating of -54 (those feeling downbeat versus those feeling more upbeat). This compares with -49 last month.

65% believe that the country will be worse off in the year ahead (up four points), with just 11% expecting the country’s economy to improve.

Relatively speaking, Dubliners continue to be most upbeat. As seen previously, confidence is lowest among females and C2DEs. Consumer sentiment has not recovered from the shock of a potential US trade war first mooted in April.

Those households who claim to be “coping” with the cost-of-living now stands at 61%. This is the lowest that we have seen this year – in addition, one in five (19%) say that they are struggling to some extent.

Over two in five (41%) expect their net income to decline in the next 12 months, with just one in five being positive about the year ahead.

In total, nearly half (47%) think they will spend less over the year ahead, with just one in seven (14%) planning to spend more.

This parallels with saving intentions – 47% plan to save less, compared to just 21% planning to boost their savings over the next 12 months.

While householders still feel that their net asset wealth will increase over the next year, their sentiment toward asset growth over the next 12 months has softened in October – over one in three (35%) believing that the value of their personal assets will be boosted. The gap (those who think their asset value will increase minus those anticipating a decrease) stands at +15%; a four-point decrease since September.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,040 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via Ipsos B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

