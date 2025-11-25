Laya Healthcare Bags Naming Rights for New RDS Arena

In one of the biggest sponsorship deals in recent years, Laya healthcare has secured naming rights to the redeveloped RDS Arena in a major partnership with the RDS and Leinster Rugby.

The new venue, home to Leinsiter Rugby, will be called the Laya Arena and the rebrand will coincide with the completion of a €52m redevelopment of the Anglesea Stand and Grandstand, bringing the arena’s capacity to more than 20,000. The Laya Arena is scheduled to open in summer 2026 in time for the Dublin Horse Show.

Apart from being the new home of Leinster Rugby, the venue will also host live events, including concerts.

Laya, which is owned by AXA, plans to introduce a range of exclusive member benefits tied to the venue, including ticket giveaways for major sporting fixtures, live music events, wellbeing initiatives and behind-the-scenes experiences once the arena opens.

The partnership will also support the RDS Foundation, which funds educational and cultural programmes across Ireland. RDS CEO Paul Kelly called the agreement “an important commercial contribution” that helps close the funding gap for the redevelopment while future-proofing the venue for decades to come.

“The RDS has been a cornerstone of Irish life for centuries, and with Laya Arena, we are embarking on an exciting new chapter,” Kelly said. “We look forward to welcoming back fans and visitors to a truly transformed space.”

Laya healthcare Managing Director D.O. O’Connor said the investment signals the company’s long-term commitment to growth, brand building and community wellbeing.

“Laya Arena brings us closer to the action, closer to our members and closer to the communities we serve,” O’Connor said. “This is about building something that lasts, something that truly belongs to everyone.”

Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan added that the partnership comes at a pivotal time for the club as the team prepares for its return to its long-time home.

“This is a hugely significant day for Leinster Rugby,” Nolan said. “Momentum has been building steadily with the redevelopment, and securing the long-term support of a brand like laya healthcare is one of the last pieces of the puzzle.”