Keano Brings Festive Spirt to Sky Mobile’s Christmas Campaign

Sky Mobile has once again teamed up with former Manchester United legend and now football pundit Roy Keane for its festive “Expect More” campaign.

The campaign is running across TV, social, digital, and outdoor.

Created by Core, with media handled by Starcom, the campaign expands on the platform first launched in 2024 and reinforces the brand’s promise to give customers more value during the Christmas season.

In a market where holiday offers often “give less for more,” Sky Mobile says it is taking the opposite approach with competitive handset deals paired with fair, flexible mobile plans. The new campaign, developed by Core Creative and managed by Starcom, continues the humorous, straight-talking tone that defined the original work, using Keane’s famously high standards to highlight Sky Mobile’s positioning.

“Christmas is the perfect time to build on the success of our ‘Expect More’ campaign. This season can test even the highest expectations, and who better to reintroduce than Roy Keane to bring that to life?” said Caroline Donnellan, director of marketing & brand at Sky & NOW.

“At Sky, we believe our mobile customers deserve more value, fairness, and flexibility — and this campaign captures that spirit perfectly.”

According to Kate O’Callaghan, business director at Core Creative, the Christmas extension of the platform remains true to the brand’s message while tapping into seasonal behaviour. “The ‘Expect More’ platform has been a powerful creative platform for Sky Mobile, allowing us to show that when others give you less, Sky gives you more. This latest chapter extends that story into Christmas, a time when value really matters. The work brings a fresh, festive energy to the brand while staying true to its core message,” she said.

“It would have been easy to paint Roy as a kind of Scrooge character, but the truth is, he genuinely loves Christmas,” adds Rob Murray, creative partner, Core Creative.

“If anything, his famously high expectations are even higher this time of year. So, we had a lot of fun putting Roy in situations where they aren’t being met and contrasting them with Sky Mobile’s brilliant offers and their promise to deliver more when it counts.”

